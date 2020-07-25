IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to Outperform at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.25.

IDEX stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.67. 620,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,363. IDEX has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IDEX news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $77,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,934 shares in the company, valued at $767,237. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,760,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in IDEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

