IFG Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.6% of IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 29,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.47. 1,204,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,278,570. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.85 and a 200 day moving average of $140.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.