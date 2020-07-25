IFG Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,851 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 30,380 shares of company stock worth $9,514,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $326.21. The company had a trading volume of 59,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $262.71 and a 12-month high of $331.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.02 and its 200-day moving average is $305.56. The company has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.