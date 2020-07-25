IFG Advisors LLC Sells 120 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

IFG Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.69. The company had a trading volume of 443,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,165,556. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $630.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

