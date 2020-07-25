Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InflaRx N.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. InflaRx N.V. is based in Germany. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IFRX. BTIG Research began coverage on Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Ci Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Inflarx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inflarx from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inflarx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of Inflarx stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. 536,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,275. Inflarx has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inflarx will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,078,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inflarx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Inflarx in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

