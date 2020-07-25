Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.79, approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 8,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:USEP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

