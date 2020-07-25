Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 181,342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

