Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital lowered shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Intel from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $9.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.59. 181,342,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

