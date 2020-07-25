Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $59.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.55.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 181,342,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after purchasing an additional 502,407 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $100,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,087 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

