Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to “Underperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $9.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. 181,342,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

