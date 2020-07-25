Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on INTC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Intel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Charter Equity restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Intel stock traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,342,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,095,930. The company has a market capitalization of $214.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

