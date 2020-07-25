Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,211,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.59 and its 200 day moving average is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Marc Forneri sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.01, for a total value of $288,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,477 shares of company stock worth $10,996,544 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

