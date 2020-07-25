Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 825,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,898,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.67.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $11.22 on Friday, hitting $675.33. The stock had a trading volume of 774,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,464. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $699.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $588.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

