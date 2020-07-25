Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $727.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $632.00 to $727.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a sell rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $660.67.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $675.33 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $699.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.01, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $588.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 289 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $173,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,181,874 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 428.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,433,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,882,000 after buying an additional 1,162,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,662,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,587,741,000 after buying an additional 909,401 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.