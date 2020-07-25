Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 119,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,253. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.38.

