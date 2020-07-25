Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) Stock Position Lessened by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 739,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,618 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,532,000 after buying an additional 482,659 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL remained flat at $$21.38 on Friday. 383,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,357. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49.

