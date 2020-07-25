Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Acquired by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Potomac Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

BSCO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $22.23. The company had a trading volume of 189,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,981. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

