Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PFM) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.45 and last traded at $29.50, approximately 36,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 55,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.69.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.28.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.