Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Trading Down 1.1%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $70.82 and last traded at $71.24, approximately 88,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 198,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.