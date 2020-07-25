Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.80 and last traded at $49.90, approximately 91,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 27,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.15.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09.

