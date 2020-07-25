Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after buying an additional 4,967,185 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.56. The company had a trading volume of 54,054,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,320,296. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.