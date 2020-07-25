Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:USLB)’s share price rose 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.25 and last traded at $31.92, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02.

