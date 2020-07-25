Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.92.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,923,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 10,322,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 216.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,987,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,658 shares during the last quarter.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

