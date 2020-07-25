ION 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $628.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. ION has a market capitalization of $360,958.07 and $628.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007385 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,399,910 coins and its circulating supply is 13,499,910 coins. The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

