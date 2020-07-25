IOTA (MIOTA) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $754.65 million and approximately $14.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00002832 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Exrates, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00285555 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000246 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, FCoin, Coinone, Exrates, Bitfinex, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

