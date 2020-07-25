Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Iqvia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iqvia during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Iqvia by 46.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Iqvia from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.28.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

