Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.47-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.725-2.775 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.30 EPS.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.28.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $157.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Iqvia will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

