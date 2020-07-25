Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $11-11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.74 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.10-6.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.28.

Shares of IQV opened at $157.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. Iqvia has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 19,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,916,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 671,478 shares in the company, valued at $100,721,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

