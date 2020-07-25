Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.10-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.0-11.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.73 billion.Iqvia also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.10-6.30 EPS.

NYSE IQV opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.18, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Iqvia has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Iqvia will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Iqvia from $175.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.28.

In other Iqvia news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,698,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

