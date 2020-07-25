iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 547.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,342 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHYG. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000.

NYSEARCA SHYG traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,498. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53.

