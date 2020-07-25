iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF)’s share price were up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.45 and last traded at $122.40, approximately 2,006,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,954,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.28.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.75.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.