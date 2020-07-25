iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 37,034 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000.

HDV traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $83.54. The stock had a trading volume of 467,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,299. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.26.

