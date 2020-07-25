iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Ledyard National Bank’s 6th Largest Position

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,293,882 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10.

