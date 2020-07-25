iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Reduced by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,332 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,293,882 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.