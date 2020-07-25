iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.41. The company had a trading volume of 769,434 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.27.

