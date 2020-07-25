iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Merchants Corp increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 49,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 656,065 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

