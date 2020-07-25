iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Shares Sold by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 304,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 43,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter.

JKG traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.51. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $126.19 and a 52-week high of $217.65.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

