iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.9% of FCG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

EFA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.26. 15,971,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

