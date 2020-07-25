iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.3% of Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 80,264,256 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 779,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 21,980,180 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17,400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,665,000 after buying an additional 5,220,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $107,834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 15,971,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,663,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

