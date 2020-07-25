iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.40 and last traded at $45.54, approximately 7,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.