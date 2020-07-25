iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN) Stock Price Down 1.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:EUFN)’s stock price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.12, 692,100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,204,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.