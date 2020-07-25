iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.13, approximately 3,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.95.

