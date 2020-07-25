iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 266,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,237. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.55. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.12 and a fifty-two week high of $75.72.

