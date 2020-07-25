iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stake Increased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,001,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,614,000 after purchasing an additional 726,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,749,000 after purchasing an additional 613,699 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,551,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,327,000 after purchasing an additional 170,940 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 45.5% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,545,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,363,000 after purchasing an additional 483,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. 664,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

