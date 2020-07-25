iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,773,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 42,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $99.10. 1,438,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $101.02. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

