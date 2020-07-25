iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.6% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,219,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,456,000 after buying an additional 2,220,469 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,521,000 after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,737,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,220,000 after buying an additional 1,198,115 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,977,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,615,000 after buying an additional 354,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,053,000 after buying an additional 545,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. 1,810,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,247. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.