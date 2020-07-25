iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Cut by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.64. The stock had a trading volume of 258,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,949. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $53.42 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

