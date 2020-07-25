iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 179,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,309 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 9.7% of FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $37,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.39. 397,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $222.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

