iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is FCG Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

FCG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FCG Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $23,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 84,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. 783,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,878. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.32. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $81.70 and a 1 year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.