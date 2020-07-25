iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stake Reduced by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,847,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.15. 175,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.69. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.63 and a one year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

